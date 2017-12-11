NINETY SIX, S.C. (AP) — Human remains have been recovered from a car destroyed by fire in South Carolina.
News outlets report that a release from Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox says sheriff’s deputies found the burned-out car Friday evening in Ninety Six. An autopsy performed Sunday confirmed the remains found were human.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly says deputies and the coroner have not yet determined the person’s identity or cause of death. He says authorities are waiting on test results, including DNA testing.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
