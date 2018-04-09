NEW YORK (AP) — Human remains have been found inside a park in Brooklyn.
Police say the torso of a female was found in wooded area in Seaview Park in Carnarsie at about 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities say the body’s arms and legs were missing.
Police didn’t say how long the body had been there.
No other information was immediately available.
