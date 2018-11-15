COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho officials say workers preparing a site for new construction found human bones.
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department tells the Coeur d’Alene Press that workers found the bones Tuesday afternoon not far from the city’s public library.
Authorities have released few details other than to confirm the bones are human.
Police say they will be processing the scene for several days as part of their investigation.
___
Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com