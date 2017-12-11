LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces are investigating the discovery of human remains in an undeveloped area of the city.

They say the remains were found by a hiker walking his dog about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The remains haven’t been identified yet and will be sent to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office for an autopsy.

Investigators have yet to determine the gender or approximate age of the individual.

Police say it’s not immediately known if foul play is involved or how long the remains may have been in the undeveloped area west of the intersection of Rinconada and Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Investigators combed through the surrounding area throughout Sunday evening and returned to the area Monday morning to search for evidence relevant to the case.