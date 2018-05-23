JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say they have not been able to identify the origins of a human leg that was found last year in the Gastineau Channel.

The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that although the leg has not been identified, investigators were able to determine it was more than 10 years old.

Douglas Indian Association and Natural Resources Consultants Inc. had been collecting old fishing gear from the bottom of the channel May 22, 2017, when workers pulled a human leg with a boot still attached from the water.

Kamal Lindoff, the project manager who pulled the leg up, said it was found in front of Lucky Me, a small community on south Douglas Island.

Authorities have not released many details on the human remains.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com