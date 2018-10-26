BOSTON (AP) — Hulu will make its subscription streaming service more accessible to blind and visually impaired customers.
That’s according to a settlement agreement between Hulu and advocacy groups, who sued Los Angeles-based Hulu last year.
Disability Rights Advocates, which brought the case, says Hulu will provide a separate audio track that give descriptions of scenes and facial expressions, where possible. Hulu will also update its website and software applications to ensure people can use screen readers if they need them.
The lawsuit filed in Boston in November accused Hulu of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW
Netflix already provides audio description for most its original titles and some other TV shows and movies.
Hulu officials didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.