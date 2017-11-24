PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The Hughes County Jail in Pierre is on pace for a record amount of revenue from housing federal prisoners.
County Finance Officer Jane Naylor says that through October, the jail received $2.3 million from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. That puts the jail on pace for a yearly total of $2.7 million, 11 percent more than the record of $2.5 million set last year.
The Capital Journal reports that county commissioners have encouraged Sheriff Mike Leidholt to get more federal inmates because it’s one of the few ways the county has of raising more revenue.
U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler also says the caseload in federal courts in South Dakota has increased in each of the past three years.
___
Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com