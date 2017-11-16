WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A massive fire has ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold.

Emergency crews transported people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.