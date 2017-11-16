WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A massive fire has ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.
The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.
The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold.
Emergency crews transported people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- ‘Then I got shot’: Brandon Roy explains how April incident led him back to Garfield
It’s unclear what sparked the fire.