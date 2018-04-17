MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Rockers Huey Lewis and the News won’t be performing at this year’s Norsk Hostfest celebration in Minot, after the group canceled all of its remaining 2018 shows.

Lewis cites hearing loss as the reason. The singer’s group was to perform at the Hostfest on Sept. 28. Hostfest President David Reiten says a replacement will be announced soon.

The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people for food, music and other entertainment.

Other acts booked this year include country singer Tanya Tucker, crooner Engelbert Humperdinck, Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bolton, and ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne.

The 41st Hostfest is Sept. 26-29 at the State Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale May 17.