MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Two more entertainment acts have been lined up for the main stage at this year’s Norsk Hostfest celebration in Minot.

Rockers Huey Lewis and the News are set to perform Sept. 28, and country music icon Alabama is scheduled Sept. 30.

Previously announced acts include country singer Tanya Tucker, crooner Engelbert Humperdinck, Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bolton, and ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne.

The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from around the world for food, music and other entertainment.

The 41st Hostfest is Sept. 26-29 at the State Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale May 17.