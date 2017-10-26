NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A 43-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder.

Christopher Smith, of Wallkill, was charged Thursday in connection with human remains found inside a Newburgh home. His arrest was the result of a missing person investigation that troopers began in June.

Positive identification of the remains and an autopsy are pending.

Smith was arraigned in Town of Newburgh Court and is being held without bail at Orange County Jail. It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.