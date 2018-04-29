CAIRO, Ill. (AP) — Federal housing officials have informed about 40 families that they have until June 30 to move from two southern Illinois public housing complexes that are scheduled to be demolished.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Housing and Urban Development authorities told the Cairo residents that after June 30 they could face eviction proceedings. HUD spokesman Jereon Brown says the agency will work with families facing “extenuating circumstances.”

HUD has managed the Alexander County Housing Authority’s day-to-day operations since February 2016. The housing authority has been plagued by mismanagement and other problems. In early 2017 HUD said it would demolish the two housing complexes in the city of Cairo, located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in far southern Illinois. About 200 families were to be displaced.

