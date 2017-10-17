SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Huachuca City’s fire chief is accused of felony theft and trafficking in stolen property.

Sierra Vista police say 54-year-old Jon Allmon was arrested Monday night after officers executed a search warrant at his home as part of an investigation into fraudulent bank checks.

Police say 11 forged checks were deposited into a bank account that belongs to Allmon over a seven-day period and the money was immediately withdrawn by him at ATMs.

Investigators say Allmon was involved in a financial scam involving groups targeting people seeking a quick fix to their credit rating.

Police say Allmon also bought a fire truck with four “jaws of life” extrication tools on behalf of Huachuca City in June.

He allegedly sold one of the tools to another fire department and kept the proceeds.