TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s deputies say a high school student has been arrested following reports of a threat that a shooting would be carried out at Mountain View High School.

The department said Friday that they responded Thursday evening to the reports about texts and posts on social media claiming there would be a shooting at the school the next day.

Sheriff’s detectives working with school officials determined the threat came from a student who wanted to create an excuse for not going to classes Friday.

The department says the student has been charged with issuing threats and intimidation.

The arrest comes less than a month after a Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida.