WASHINGTON (AP) — The occupation of a university administration building in Washington, D.C. by students making demands to school officials has ended.

News outlets report Howard University students and officials announced Friday afternoon a deal ending the protest that began March 29. Parts of the agreement include students will be involved in reviewing the adequacy of on-campus housing, officials will consider not increasing undergraduate tuition for 2019-2020, and forming task forces to address sexual violence and other issues.

Students also demanded university President Wayne A.I. Frederick resign. University Board of Trustees member Marie Johns says the board continues to support Frederick.

The sit-in started amid Howard saying March 28 that six employees were fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties” after school officials discovered financial aid money had been misappropriated.