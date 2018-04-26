HOWARD, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge in South Dakota has ordered a man to pay more than $13,000 for trapping migratory birds in Miner County.

Authorities say they found twelve birds in steel-jawed metal traps, including a great horned owl and four hawks. Four birds were still alive when they were discovered last August. Three had surgery at the Great Plains Zoo and were released back into the wild.

The Argus Leader says 63-year-old Armand Dornbusch, of Howard, also lost his hunting privileges for three years when he was sentenced this week.

