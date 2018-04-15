DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett’s private foundation is donating $1.2 million to purchase land for a new recycling center and compost facility.
The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that the Macon County Board on Thursday approved a plan for the project, which would house the county’s Environmental Management Department. It also would let the county develop a small solar farm, disaster debris storage site, pollinator habitat and community garden.
Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Howard Buffett has donated millions of dollars to Decatur-area governments and agencies in recent years. He says he bought the land to help the county move forward. Officials say government-issued bonds will cover the rest of the project’s $4.5 million cost. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency still needs to approve plans for the site.
Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com