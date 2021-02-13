WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s senators voted on major issues during the week that ended Friday, Feb. 12. The House was in recess.

Agreeing to rules for impeachment trial: By a vote of 89 for and 11 against, the Senate on Tuesday approved rules, S Res 47, agreed to by both parties to govern the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starting that day. In part, the framework allowed four hours’ debate on a Republican challenge to the constitutionality of the trial. A yes vote was to establish trial rules.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Rejecting constitutional objection: By a vote of 56 for and 44 against, the Senate on Tuesday agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. The oath requires presidents to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Democrats also cited a letter debunking the GOP argument signed by more than 150 constitutional scholars and judges of all ideologies. A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Confirming Denis McDonough as veterans affairs secretary: By a vote of 87 for and seven against, the Senate on Monday confirmed Denis R. McDonough, 51, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second nonveteran to fill the post. He had been former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and deputy national security adviser. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray