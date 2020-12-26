WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted in the legislative week that ended Thursday.

House

Approving $900 billion for coronavirus relief: By a vote of 359 for and 53 against, the House on Monday approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that would start delivering benefits immediately.

The measure, HR 133, includes onetime payments of $600 to those with incomes of less than $75,000 and of $1,200 to couples earning less than $150,000; $300 a week through March 14 in added jobless benefits for laid-off employees and “gig economy” workers and the self-employed; $284 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for businesses with fewer than 300 workers that retain or reinstate employees; an expansion of PPP to include newspapers, radio and TV broadcasters, religious institutions and nonprofits; $82 billion for K-12 and postsecondary education with a focus on making classrooms coronavirus-free; tax credits for employers granting paid sick leave; and expanded earned-income and child tax credits for low-income families impacted by the pandemic. In addition, the bill would end surprise billing for emergency and out-of-network medical care. The bill was sent to the Senate after being joined with a $1.4 trillion measure to fund the government through September.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Senate

Sending coronavirus aid bill to president: By a vote of 92 for and six against, the Senate on Monday gave final congressional approval to a bill, HR 133, that would provide $900 billion in coronavirus relief along with $1.4 trillion in governmentwide appropriations for fiscal 2021.

In addition to outlays noted previously, the bill would provide $29 billion for purchasing and distributing vaccines; $25 billion in emergency rental aid plus a moratorium on evictions through January; $22 billion to help states address the coronavirus; $20 billion targeted to Main Street businesses; $16 billion for airlines and $14 billion for mass transit plus a few billion for Amtrak and inner-city bus service; $15 billion for cultural venues and movie theaters; $13 billion for food stamps and nutrition programs to sustain hungry children; $13 billion for farmers and ranchers; $10 billion to keep child care centers open; and $1.3 billion in forgiveness of federal loans for infrastructure repairs at historically Black colleges and universities. The bill also would expand Pell Grants for low-income college students and, for the first time, qualify those in prison for Pell grants to pay tuition costs.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D