WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Approving $740.5 billion military budget: By a vote of 335 for and 78 against, the House on Tuesday adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget, HR 6395, for fiscal 2021 that includes $69 billion to fund combat operations overseas; $60 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care; $8.5 billion for military construction; $1 billion for addressing present and future pandemics; and hundreds of billions for weapons systems, personnel costs and research and development. In addition, the bill would require the removal of Confederate names from military bases; treat global warming as a national-security threat; fund a 3% pay raise for uniformed personnel; expand programs for military victims of sexual assault; and provide Ukraine with $250 million for defending itself against Russian incursions.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle

Approving stopgap funding through Dec. 18: By a vote of 343 for and 67 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill, HR 8900, to fund the government on a stopgap basis through Dec. 18. In addition to averting a shutdown, the vote gives leaders more time to negotiate another round of emergency relief for those facing economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If the coronavirus aid is agreed upon soon, it would be included in a permanent funding bill for the remaining nine-plus months of the budget year.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Senate

Selling weapons to United Arab Emirates: By a vote of 46 for and 50 against, the Senate on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration’s planned sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By this vote, the Senate failed to discharge from committee a measure, SJ Res 77, to disapprove of the sale. On a separate vote the same day, the Senate affirmed an administration plan to sell as many as 59 F-35 stealth fighter jets to the UAE. Totaling $23.5 billion, the deals drew opposition, in part, because they would skirt traditional congressional oversight of arms sales in the closing days of the Trump administration.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Confirming federal election commissioner: On a vote of 92 for and four against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Shana Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission. Her confirmation along with that of two other commissioners gives the agency a full slate of six commissioners for the first time since 2017.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Sending military budget to president: By a vote of 84 for and 13 against, the Senate on Friday adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021, HR 6395.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray