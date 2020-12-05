WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Decriminalizing marijuana under federal law: By a vote of 228 for and 164 against, the House on Friday passed a bill, HR 3884, that would allow marijuana to be used legally for medicinal and recreational purposes under federal law while allowing states to continue to set their own marijuana policies. The bill would federally decriminalize marijuana, or cannabis, by removing it from the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws possession, sale and cultivation and imposes stiff fines and potential jail time for all but the most minor offenses. In addition, the bill would:

• Impose a 5% to 8% sales tax on cannabis products that would fund programs in communities devastated by drug abuse and Small Business Administration lending to commercial marijuana operations.

• Allow the Veterans Health Administration to write marijuana prescriptions in states and territories where medicinal use is legal.

• Require the expungement and sealing of federal marijuana convictions and a review of sentences for those serving time for offenses including the possession of small amounts.

• Require the Department of Transportation to develop best practices to guide local, state and federal law enforcement in testing and recognizing drivers impaired by marijuana.

• Prohibit any denial of benefits or protections under immigration law based on federal marijuana convictions.

• Require the Bureau of Labor Statistics to regularly publish demographic data on marijuana enterprises.

At least 36 states and territories authorize the medicinal use of marijuana, nearly a third of which also permit recreational use. Several other states have eased marijuana rules to a lesser degree and six states — Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming — totally outlaw the drug.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Not voting: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside

Authorizing marijuana workplace testing: By a vote of 174 for and 218 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican measure to guarantee that employers, under the terms of HR 3884, would have the right to test job applicants and employees for marijuana impairment to ensure the safety of the workplace.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Senate

Speeding ALS disability benefits: By a vote of 96 for and one against, the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill, S 578, that would enable victims of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) to start receiving Social Security disability benefits at the time of their diagnosis. This would waive the statutory five-month wait for receiving Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance benefits. The bill awaits House action. The negative vote was cast by Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Confirming Federal Reserve governor: By a vote of 48 for and 47 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Christopher J. Waller, 61, for a term on the Federal Reserve System board of governors due to expire in January 2030. Waller had been executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. His confirmation leaves one vacancy on the seven-member board.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray