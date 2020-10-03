WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Peaceful transfer of presidential power: By a vote of 397 for and five against, the House on Thursday adopted a measure, H Res 1155, affirming “the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for by the Constitution” if President Donald Trump is voted out of office this year. This was a response to Trump’s repeated refusal to commit to relinquishing power on Jan. 20, 2021, should he lose the November election. The five negative votes were cast by Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Steve King of Iowa and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Condemning surgical procedures on immigrant women: Voting 232 for and 157 against, the House on Friday adopted a nonbinding condemnation, H Res 1153, of unwanted gynecological surgery allegedly performed in recent years on numerous women held for immigration offenses at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility is managed by the private firm LaSalle Corrections, and the operations reportedly were performed at a nearby hospital. The Department of Homeland Security inspector general recently opened an investigation of the allegations, which were raised in a nurse’s whistle-blower complaint.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Not voting: Heck

Approving $2.2 trillion for coronavirus relief: By a vote of 214 for and 207 against, the House on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, HR 925, that would authorize $600 a week in added jobless benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels, plus expanded child tax credits. The bill also provides, in part, $436 billion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $182 billion for K-12 schools; $120 billion for restaurants; $75 billion for coronavirus testing, tracing and isolation; $57 billion for child care centers; $50 billion for tenants’ rental assistance; $50 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $50 billion in grants to small businesses; $39 billion for colleges and universities; $28.3 billion for airline payrolls; $28 billion for vaccine procurement, distribution and education; $21 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $15 billion to sustain the Postal Service and $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year’s elections.

The bill is a reduced version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which passed the House May 15 but stalled in the Senate. The House has now passed six virus relief bills since March 4, four of which have become law.

In other provisions, the bill would expand food stamps and nutritional assistance; fund student-loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower; expand access to the Affordable Care Act; require Occupational Safety and Health Administration coronavirus workplace rules; give the Census Bureau more time to compile data for redrawing legislative districts next year; provide tax credits to incentivize employers to retain workers; expand earned-income tax credits for low-income families; suspend for one year a cap on deductions for state and local tax payments in certain states; and shore up multiemployer pension plans in collective bargaining agreements.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

Health law before Supreme Court: By a vote of 51 for and 43 against, the Senate on Thursday turned back a Democratic attempt to end the Trump administration’s advocacy before the Supreme Court of litigation to strike down the Affordable Care Act. The bill, S 4653, needed 60 votes to advance. The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Nov. 10 in the lawsuit Texas v. United States that would kill the 2010 health law, and the Department of Justice has filed a brief in support of the suit.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Approving stopgap federal budget: By a vote of 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill, HR 8337, to fund the government on a stopgap basis in the opening weeks of fiscal 2021, which began Oct. 1. The bill, which became necessary when Congress failed to pass regular appropriations bills for the new budget year, will fund agencies at 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray