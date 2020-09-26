WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Developing clean energy to address climate crisis: By a vote of 220 for and 185 against, the House on Wednesday approved a $135 billion, five-year package, HR 4447, of clean-energy measures designed to create jobs while reducing the impact of climate change on the U.S. and global economies. In part, the bill would increase the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads; advance the development of wind, marine, solar and other clean energies; fund “blue collar to green collar” job-training programs; build infrastructure for transmitting clean energy to consumers; fund research into the health effects of wildfire smoke; raise energy-efficiency standards for homes, factories, schools and other buildings; fund “environmental justice” programs to reduce pollution in poor communities, and phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the coolants used in air conditioning and refrigeration. The bill was judged deficit-neutral by the Congressional Budget Office because its price tag would be offset by revenue increases and spending cuts elsewhere in the federal budget.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle

Denying benefits to Chinese state-owned companies: By a vote of 193 for and 214 against, the House on Thursday defeated a proposed Republican requirement that any recipient of funds under HR 4447 would have to certify in advance to the administration that no intellectual property resulting from its work would benefit state-owned enterprises in China or other countries. Supporters said the requirement would safeguard national security, while critics said it would enable the White House to choose the U.S. recipients of clean-energy spending.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Stopgap federal budget: By a vote of 359 for and 57 against, the House on Tuesday passed a bill, HR 8337, that would fund the government on a stopgap basis for the first 10 weeks of fiscal 2021, which begins Oct. 1. The continuing resolution became necessary when Congress failed to pass regular appropriations bills for the new budget year. The measure will fund agencies at 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Senate

Confirming Commissioner Sonderling: By a vote of 52 for and 41 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Keith Sonderling as one of the five members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency charged with administering and enforcing federal laws against discrimination in the workplace. Sonderling had been a top official at the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor, and he practiced employment law at a Florida law firm before joining the Trump administration in 2017.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D