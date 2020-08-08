WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s senators voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Confirming deputy secretary of energy: By a vote of 79 for and 16 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mark Menezes as deputy secretary of energy. His duties will include overseeing the $35 billion Department of Energy budget and helping to manage the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Menezes had served as an undersecretary of energy since 2017; before that he was chief counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and worked for American Electric Power and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Barring TikTok from government devices: On a nonrecord vote, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill, S 3455, that would require federal agencies to remove the Chinese social messaging app TikTok from government-issued smartphones and computers, as the Department of Defense already has done. TikTok, which is used to make music videos, resides on more than 80 million devices in the United States, including some operated by federal workers. Critics say TikTok collects voluminous personal data about users for potential or actual sharing with the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party. The company is exploring the possible sale of its operations in the United States and certain other countries to Microsoft.