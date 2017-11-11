How area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Nov. 10.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Nov. 10.

HOUSE

Select House committee on gun violence: The House on Nov. 7 blocked, 233 for and 182 against, an attempt by Democrats to force floor debate on legislation (H Res 367) that would establish the Select Committee for Gun Violence Prevention composed of six Republican and six Democratic members. Now in committee, the measure would probe the causes of mass shootings, exploring means of keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and the mentally ill, and tightening background checks on firearms purchasers, among other topics. The vote occurred two days after a shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 persons dead and 20 wounded. Had Democrats prevailed on this vote, they would have had an opportunity to bring their legislation to the floor.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Workplace liability for joint employers: Voting 242-181, the House on Nov. 7 passed a bill (HR 3441) that would change the National Labor Relations Board’s “joint employer” standard in a way that lessens the rights of workers to file actions against employers. The standard comes into play when at least two businesses share control of workers, which occurs, for example, when companies outsource hiring to staffing agencies or use contract employees. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Expedited hydropower approvals: The House on Nov. 8 voted, 257-166, to name the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the lead agency for licensing hydropower projects. A yes vote was to pass HR 3043 over arguments it imperils state, local and tribal water rights and environmental protection.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Deregulation of stock sales: The House on Nov. 9 voted, 232-188, to allow certain startups to sell relatively small sums of stock in private transactions free of Securities and Exchange Commission registration rules. Under the bill, firms would be exempt from registering securities if the aggregate amount of the private offering is less than $500,000 over 12 months and there are 35 or fewer purchasers, each of whom has a pre-existing relationship with the issuer. A yes vote was to pass HR 2201 over arguments it could lead to fraudulent offerings.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

SENATE

William Wehrum, environmental official: The Senate on Nov. 9 confirmed, 49-47, William L. Wehrum as assistant administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation. Wehrum held a similar position in the George W. Bush administration, and in recent years he has been a partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm that represents the American Petroleum Institute in environmental litigation. He will direct the Trump administration’s dismantling of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan for reducing carbon-dioxide emissions from coal-burning electric utilities. A yes vote was to confirm Wehrum.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will take up a tax-overhaul bill in the week of Nov. 13, while the Senate will vote on nominees for positions in the Trump administration.