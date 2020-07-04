WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Improving access to credit data: By a vote of 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a bill, HR 5332, that would require the credit bureaus Experian, TransUnion and Equifax to establish a joint online portal giving consumers free anytime access to information on their credit scores and reports, dispute histories and sale of personal data to third parties. Consumers now must deal separately with the bureaus and they are allowed a limited number of free views. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would oversee the portal.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside

Not voting: Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Expanding Affordable Care Act: By a vote of 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a Democratic bill, HR 1425, that would reshape the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by steps such as broadening its Medicaid expansion, capping medical expenditures for certain coverage levels and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. The bill would raise the national debt by at least $50 billion over 10 years while extending coverage to 4 million Americans in addition to the 23 million already using the law to cover a large share of their medical expenses.

The bill would require states that have not yet joined the law’s Medicaid expansion to do so or face a cut in the federally paid share of their basic Medicaid program. For newly joining states, the federal government would cover 100% of added costs for three years and 90% thereafter. In addition, the bill stipulates that enrollees in ACA Silver plans could not be charged more than 8.5% percent of their annual income for premiums, deductibles and related charges. The bill would require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with the federal government the prices of about 250 top-selling prescription drugs offered in Medicare Part D and employer plans.

Further, the bill would nullify an executive order by President Donald Trump that allows the sale of plans that do not meet ACA requirements such as coverage of preexisting conditions and the provision of “essential health benefits,” including maternity and pediatric care.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse

Not voting: McMorris Rodgers

Advancing COVID-19 medicines: By a vote of 187 for and 223 against, the House on Monday defeated a Republican bid to keep HR 1425 from taking effect until after federal health officials certify its lowering of drug prices would not delay the development of COVID-19 vaccines or therapies by crimping pharmaceutical companies’ research budgets.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: McMorris Rodgers

Approving $1.5 trillion for infrastructure: By a vote of 233 for and 188 against, the House on Wednesday approved a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, with one-third allocated to improving roads, bridges, mass transit and interstate railways over five years. The bill, HR 2, contains numerous green provisions to address the climate crisis. Funding also would be used to upgrade municipal drinking-water systems, dredge harbors, add electric vehicles to the postal fleet, improve rural and inner-city broadband, build affordable housing, and improve public facilities ranging from utilities to hospitals to disadvantaged schools. While the bill would derive much of its revenue from the Highway Trust Fund, which is supported by fuel taxes, it would rely heavily on deficit spending.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Barring help for China: By a vote of 224 for and 193 against, the House on Wednesday approved a Republican motion that would prohibit funding in HR 2 from being used to line the pockets of state-owned Chinese companies or build prison camps for China’s population of Muslim Uighurs.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Schrier

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Extending evictions freeze: By a vote of 232 for and 180 against, the House on Monday passed a bill, HR 7301, that would extend until mid-2021 a freeze on evictions and foreclosures linked to financial hardship caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The current moratorium will expire July 25. The bill also would create a $100 billion fund to help tenants pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse

Not voting: McMorris Rodgers

Barring help for undocumented immigrants: By a vote of 191 for and 219 against, the House on Monday defeated a Republican bid to amend HR 7301 to increase oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and prohibit undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: McMorris Rodgers

Senate

Complete withdrawal from Afghanistan: By a vote of 60 for and 33 against, the Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment to the fiscal 2021 military budget, S 4049, requiring a complete withdrawal over one year of the 8,600 U.S. combat troops in Afghanistan. The underlying bill, which remained in debate, opposes any “precipitous” ending of America’s 20-year military involvement there, and President Donald Trump has called for reducing the troop level to 4,500 by year’s end but has not set a withdrawal date.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D

Not voting: Patty Murray, D