WASHINGTON — Here’s how state senators voted during the legislative week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Repairing national parks, funding public lands: By a vote of 73 for and 25 against, the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill, HR 1957, that would authorize $9.5 billion over five years for repairing facilities at the National Park Service, other federal land agencies and Indian Education Service schools. In addition, the bill would permanently require an annual budget of at least $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides federal and nonfederal agencies with revenue for acquiring undeveloped land for conservation and recreational purposes. All funding in the bill would come from royalties from oil and gas drilling operations on federal property. The bill would set aside about $6.5 billion over five years for long-neglected repairs at scores of national parks and related properties, generating tens of thousands of private-sector jobs and halving the park service’s $12.5 billion backlog of unfunded maintenance.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D

Not voting: Patty Murray, D

Waiving rule on deficit spending: The Senate on Monday voted, 68 for and 30 against, to allow HR 1957 to move forward as a deficit-spending measure. The bill is projected to add at least $17 billion to the national debt over 10 years, according to Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. On this vote, the Senate waived a pay-as-you-go budget requirement that increases in mandatory-spending programs must be offset by tax hikes or mandatory-spending cuts elsewhere in the budget.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Confirming Justin Walker as appellate judge: By a vote of 51 for and 42 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Justin Walker, 38, to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which is regarded as the second most important U.S. court because it has jurisdiction over federal agencies and the regulations they issue. Walker’s judicial experience consists of nine months’ service as a federal district court judge in Kentucky. He is a former faculty member at the University of Louisville Law School and protégé of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and his résumé includes clerkships for former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. appellate court.

Voting no: Cantwell

Not voting: Murray