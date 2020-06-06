WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted during the legislative week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Confirming Voice of America chief: By a vote of 53 for and 38 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed conservative documentary filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and other services that report news about America and global developments to foreign audiences. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the VOA for its coverage of China, Russia and his administration, prompting Democrats to warn that Pack will seek to infuse propaganda into the VOA’s typically independent and unbiased coverage. Formerly named the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the global media agency has an annual budget of $750 million.

Pack’s nomination also proved controversial over dealings between a nonprofit he runs, Public Media Lab, and a for-profit film company, Manifold Productions, operated by his wife. Democrats said in debate the nonprofit improperly channeled $4 million over many years to the for-profit company in transfers he failed to accurately report to the IRS and later acknowledged to be “oversights.” The office of the District of Columbia attorney general is investigating the transactions.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Confirming coronavirus inspector general: By a vote of 51 for and 40 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed associate White House counsel Brian Miller as the chief watchdog over the administration’s distribution of trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter that Miller’s closeness to President Trump disqualifies him to oversee huge pandemic expenditures under White House control. But the Senate conducted no floor debate on his nomination to become special inspector general for pandemic recovery.

Confirming deputy undersecretary at Pentagon: By a vote of 78 for and 18 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed James Anderson as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, a civilian post that involves helping to devise and execute national security, nuclear-deterrence and missile-defense strategies, among other duties. He had been an assistant defense secretary overseeing several areas of military policy.

