WASHINGTON — Here’s how state House members voted during the legislative week that ended Friday. The Senate was in recess.

House

Plugging holes in paycheck protection: By a vote of 417 for and one against, the House on Thursday passed a bill, HR 7010, that would change the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to correct deficiencies uncovered since it was enacted March 27 to help companies with fewer than 500 employees stay in business and retain workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Congress has appropriated $649 billion for the PPP, but at least $100 billion of the outlay has not been distributed because of program flaws addressed by this bill.

In its original form, the PPP funded two-year, 1% Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, which would be converted to grants if the recipient company, in an eight-week span, used at least 75% of the sum for payroll and the remainder for utility and rent or mortgage payments. This bill extends the window to 24 weeks and changes the allocation ratio from 75-25 to 60-40.

In addition, it would:

• Allow companies to include laid-off workers who have received “good faith” rehiring offers to be included in the payroll count for satisfying loan-forgiveness requirements. One effect of this provision would be to allow those out of work to collect a full allotment of state and federally funded unemployment checks before returning to their employer’s payroll.

• Establish a safe harbor for businesses that are required to open at limited (such as 50% percent) capacity to comply with social distancing rules. These companies would receive more time to achieve staffing levels necessary to have their loan converted to a grant.

• Allow companies to keep IRS payroll-tax benefits, including deductions, for the portion of a worker’s pay funded by a PPP loan that is later converted to a grant.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Requiring transparency in coronavirus funding: By a vote of 269 for and 147 against, the House on Thursday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to pass a bill, HR 6782, that would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to set up a publicly accessible database of recipients of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Assistance loans of more than $2 million and their number of employees. The database also would have to enumerate companies receiving SBA coronavirus aid that are owned by women, minorities and veterans. There is no public resource for tracking the distribution of at least $725 billion in coronavirus loans and grants this year to companies, nonprofits and the self-employed.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: McMorris Rodgers

Extending domestic surveillance authority: By a vote of 284 for and 122 against, the House on Thursday sent a five-year extension, HR 6172, of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conference with the Senate. The House had been poised to send the bill to President Donald Trump on a bipartisan vote. But Republicans abruptly withdrew support after Trump asked them to do so for reasons related to the FBI’s use of FISA warrants to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. House Democrats arranged this vote to send the bill to additional negotiations with the Senate. The bill would renew FISA provisions related to domestic surveillance that require periodic congressional renewal because of their clash with civil liberties.

In part, the bill prohibits the use of FISA Section 215 to obtain GPS and cellphone locations; requires the attorney general to approve in writing FISA warrants issued against elected officials or candidates; and expands civil liberties’ protections for domestic religious institutions, public officials, news organizations and other parties targeted or innocently swept up in FISA probes.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Kilmer, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Jayapal