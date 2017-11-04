How Washington state lawmakers voted in the week that ended Friday.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues in the week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Medicare-cost controls: The House on Thursday voted, 307 for and 111 against, to abolish a panel of health experts from outside the government that was created by the Affordable Care Act to help control Medicare costs. The GOP-drafted bill (HR 849) would eliminate the 15-member Independent Payment Advisory Board, which is not yet in operation. The board is empowered to propose cuts in payments to Medicare providers if they are needed to keep per-capita Medicare costs from exceeding projections. Congress would need supermajority votes by both chambers to override the panel’s recommendations. The board is barred from actions that would ration care, change Medicare co-payment or deductible levels or raise premiums.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn.

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia.

Russian election meddling: By a vote of 230 for and 193 against, the House on Thursday blocked a Democratic attempt to force floor debate on a bill (HR 356) now in committee that would establish an independent commission for investigating what U.S. intelligence agencies and the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say was Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Had Democrats prevailed on this vote during debate on H Res 600, they would have had an opportunity to bring the bill to the floor.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Forest management: By a vote of 232 for and 188 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 2936) that would ease environmental laws to allow commercial logging to be used more extensively to prevent wildfires on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land. Backers said that by waiving the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act, the bill would enable timber companies to clear wider expanses of fire-damaged trees and diseased and combustible undergrowth. Foes of the bill said congressional budget cuts have depleted agency budgets for preventing and suppressing wildfires on federal land.

The bill also would exempt lawsuits challenging federal forest-management actions from the Equal Access to Justice Act. Under that law, the government is required to pay the attorneys’ fees and expenses of plaintiffs with relatively low net worth who prevail in litigation against U.S. agencies. The law has proved especially beneficial to environmental groups that successfully sue agencies over their land-management policies.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Mandatory arbitration: By a vote of 189 for and 232 against, the House on Wednesday refused to strip HR 2936 from a pilot program under which lawsuits filed against U.S. Forest Service policies would be resolved by mandatory arbitration rather than judicial proceedings in federal court. Arbitration typically is conducted by mediators under rules that limit discovery and prohibit meaningful appeals of the final ruling, which is binding on both sides.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Children’s health insurance: Voting 242 for and 174 against, the House on Friday passed a GOP-drafted bill (HR 3922) that would extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through fiscal 2022 and other health programs, including Community Health Centers, through fiscal 2019. The bill’s 10-year, $18 billion cost would be paid for by offsets, including cuts in Affordable Care Act preventive-care outlays and increases in Medicare premiums for the top 1 percent of taxpayers.

CHIP, which provides care to 9 million children, is a federally funded, state-run discretionary-spending program designed mainly for families that are not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, but that cannot afford adequate private health insurance for their children.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Senate

Judgeship: By a vote of 55 for and 43 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed University of Notre Dame law professor Amy Coney Barrett, 45, for a judgeship on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D.