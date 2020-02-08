WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Opposing block grants for Medicaid: The House on Thursday voted, 223 to 190, to condemn a Trump administration plan to scale back Medicaid’s traditional status as an entitlement program in which all individuals who meet certain income or disability criteria receive guaranteed access to defined standards of health care. The measure, H Res 826, was nonbinding. Under proposed Department of Health and Human Services regulations, states could choose to shift some Medicaid offerings to a block-grant program with caps put on funding levels and access to care determined by discretionary state policies rather than federally set requirements. The proposed conversion would mainly affect the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Medicaid expansion. Pre-ACA Medicaid programs in all states would continue to function on an entitlement basis, featuring guaranteed access to care and unfettered state-federal funding levels.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Expanding labor laws and worker rights: By a 224 to 194 vote, the House on Thursday passed a Democratic-sponsored bill, HR 2474, that would amend U.S. labor laws and regulations to expand union membership and strengthen employee rights to bargain for better pay, benefits and working conditions. In part, the bill would establish the right to organize as a civil right enforceable in federal court; make it difficult for employers to classify “gig economy” workers as independent contractors to prevent them from joining unions; establish penalties of up to $50,000 per violation for employers who break the law to discourage workers from organizing; enable employees to file class-action lawsuits over working conditions; establish a mediation and arbitration process to guide initial contract negotiations between newly formed unions and companies; ease the prohibition on unions conducting secondary boycotts; effectively void state right-to-work laws; require employers to provide detailed employee information to union organizers; and ensure that workers with multiple employers can negotiate directly with the one exercising the most direct control over their conditions of employment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Preserving right-to-work laws: By a 187 to 232 vote, the House on Thursday defeated a GOP-sponsored amendment that sought to strip HR 2474 of language that would effectively void the right-to-work laws now operative in 27 states. Under those laws, employees are entitled to receive all the benefits of a union contract without having to pay fees or dues to the bargaining unit that negotiated on their behalf. The bill would compel these nonunion members to pay union dues.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Blocking rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: By a 224 to 193 vote, for the House on Thursday blocked an attempt by Republicans to rebuke Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having torn apart on national television a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. As a privileged motion, this measure, H Res 832, was not debatable.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Disaster aid for Puerto Rico: By a 237 to 161 vote, the House on Friday passed a bill, HR 5687, that would provide Puerto Rico with about $5 billion in disaster aid, including $18 million for electrical-grid repairs, to help it recover from earthquakes this year and hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The bill also delivers $16 billion in tax breaks over 10 years centered on child tax credits and earned income tax credits for individuals and households on the island and excise taxes on rum sales.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

Acquitting Trump on Article I, abuse of power: By a 48 to 52 vote, the Senate on Wednesday failed to convict President Donald Trump on the first of two articles of impeachment approved by the House. Article I charged Trump with having abused the power of the presidency by withholding military aid and an Oval Office visit from Ukraine as pressure to obtain personal political favors from Ukrainian officials aimed at boosting his 2020 reelection prospects.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Acquitting Trump on Article II, obstruction of Congress: By a 47 to 53 vote, the Senate on Wednesday failed to convict Trump on the second article of impeachment approved by the House. Article II charged Trump with having unlawfully obstructed Congress by directing executive branch officials and agencies to not comply with subpoenas for witnesses and documents submitted by the House in its impeachment inquiry.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray