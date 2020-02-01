WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Expanding consumer rights in credit reports: By a vote of 221 for and 189 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill, HR 3621, that would require firms such as Equifax, Experian and Trans Union to adopt certain consumer-friendly procedures in judging the creditworthiness of the hundreds of millions of Americans in their portfolios. The bill would prohibit firms from reporting on debt incurred for lifesaving medical treatments; delay for one year credit reporting on all other forms of medical debt; reduce from seven to four years the period for retaining adverse information in credit reports; reduce from 10 to seven years the deadline for expunging bankruptcy information; and prohibit most employers from basing workplace decisions on credit reports unless they are required by law to do so.

Addressing student debt, the bill would enable borrowers who are delinquent or have defaulted on a private-sector education loan to repair their credit by making at least nine of 10 consecutive monthly payments on the loan on time. Once the loan is back on track, credit agencies would have to remove the episode from the borrower’s history. Military personnel deployed to combat or persons victimized by natural disasters during the 10 months could suspend and then resume payments without facing consequences. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Not voting: Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Defining models for credit scores: By a vote of 201 for and 208 against, the House on Wednesday defeated a Republican motion that sought to prohibit credit reports compiled under the terms of HR 3621 from using models that factor in the individual’s “political opinions, religious expression or other expression protected by the First Amendment.” The amendment would forbid the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from requiring such models, even though the agency has no plans to do so. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Advertising

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith

Not voting: Heck

Asserting congressional control over war with Iran: By a vote of 228 for and 175 against, the House on Thursday adopted an amendment to HR 550 that would deny funding of any U.S. military action against Iran or its proxy forces that lacks congressional authorization, except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure asserts the sole constitutional power of Congress to declare war as spelled out in the 1973 War Powers Resolution. The president would have to notify Congress within 48 hours if he marshals the U.S. military against Iran, and withdraw the force within a specified period unless Congress votes to authorize the action. A yes vote was to amend the bill and send it to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Not voting: Heck

Repealing Iraq War resolution: By a vote of 236 for and 166 against, the House on Thursday adopted an amendment to HR 550 that would repeal the 2002 Iraq War resolution, which has been cited as the legal basis of U.S. military actions in Iraq and numerous other global theaters during the past 18 years, including the recent U.S. assassination at the Baghdad airport of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Congress would have six months to update U.S. war authority, and until it does so, the president could immediately deploy forces to protect national security without seeking congressional approval. Opponents said the lapse would endanger U.S. troops and increase American exposure to terrorist attacks. A yes vote was to amend the bill and send it to the Senate

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Not voting: Heck

Senate

Denying impeachment trial witnesses: Voting 49 for and 51 against, the Senate on Friday defeated a motion to allow votes on subpoenas for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The only senators breaking party ranks were Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, who voted with Democrats in favor of issuing subpoenas. A yes vote was to allow motions to issue subpoenas.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Prohibiting testimony by John Bolton: Voting 51 for and 49 against, the Senate on Friday killed a Democratic-sponsored motion to subpoena John Bolton, the former national-security adviser to President Donald Trump, to testify in the president’s impeachment trial. This followed defeat of a broader motion authorizing the trial to subpoena relevant witnesses and documents so far withheld by the president and his defenders from House and Senate impeachment proceedings. Bolton, who has said he will testify if subpoenaed, has finished a book manuscript reportedly containing firsthand accounts of actions and comments by Trump over several months in 2019 at the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment case. This was a party-line vote except that Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted with Democrats in favor of calling Bolton to testify. A yes vote was in opposition to calling Bolton as a witness.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray