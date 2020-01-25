WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s U.S. senators voted during the week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Senate

Setting rules for impeachment trial: On a party-line vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution, S Res 483, establishing these procedures for its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:

• A delegation of House Democrats was allowed 24 hours over no more than three days to argue for conviction on two articles of impeachment the House approved in December. Trump’s attorneys were granted an equal period to present a defense.

• The resolution allocates 16 hours for responses to written questions from senators. Chief Justice John Roberts would read the questions aloud and direct them to the House managers, Trump’s defense team or both sides.

• At that point, the Senate will hear four hours of arguments from the two sides on whether to allow motions to subpoena witnesses and documents. If the Senate eventually votes to issue subpoenas, witnesses would be deposed before subsequent votes on whether to call them before the Senate.

• After any witness testimony, the Senate is to deliberate and vote on the impeachment articles. Approval of either article by a two-thirds vote of senators present would remove Trump from office.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Rejecting Bolton as trial witness: On a party-line vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that sought to call John Bolton, a former Trump national-security adviser, as a witness in the president’s impeachment trial. Bolton said earlier he would testify if subpoenaed and could, according to his lawyer, provide firsthand accounts of events and conversations, including comments by Trump, on the withholding of security aid to Ukraine.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Rejecting Mulvaney as trial witness: On a party-line vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that sought to call Mick Mulvaney, the White House chief of staff, as a witness in Trump’s impeachment trial. Mulvaney helped Trump use a hold on military aid and denial of an Oval Office visit to solicit political favors from Ukrainian officials. Mulvaney told reporters in October 2019 that it is not unusual for the administration to use foreign aid as a lever to influence the actions of recipients. “We do that all the time with foreign policy … I have news for everybody. Get over it.”

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Rejecting Blair and Duffey as trial witnesses: On a party-line vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that sought to call Robert Blair, an aide to White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Michael Duffey, an Office Management and Budget official, as witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial. Both assisted Trump’s bid to use a freeze on military aid and denial of an Oval Office visit in an effort to gain Ukraine’s help in undercutting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential candidacy. They were subpoenaed by House investigators but refused to comply on due-process grounds.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Empowering chief justice to rule on witnesses: By a vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that would empower Chief Justice John Roberts to rule on the relevance of witnesses and documents proposed to be subpoenaed in Trump’s impeachment trial. This would change a rule requiring disputes over relevance to be resolved by a majority vote of senators.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Tightening impeachment evidence rules: By a vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that would govern subpoenaed, but thus far withheld, documents the administration might later submit as evidence in Trump’s impeachment trial. Under the amendment, if the president produced any such material, he would have to also provide Democratic trial managers with all other documents that were demanded by the same subpoena. The requirement was intended to prevent the administration from selectively introducing subpoenaed evidence.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Streamlining rules for admitting witnesses: By a vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment to streamline how the Senate will determine whether it will hear testimony during the impeachment trial from witnesses including John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney. The GOP-written rules, S Res 483, call for four hours of debate and a vote later in the trial on whether any motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be considered. If any witnesses were eventually subpoenaed, they would be deposed before another vote on whether to call them to testify before the Senate. This amendment would eliminate the first vote on whether to consider calling any witnesses, thus allowing guaranteed up-or-down votes on whether to hear from specific witnesses. The amendment also specified that senators would hear from witnesses in person as opposed to via videotape or by reading a deposition transcript.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Denying subpoenas for White House documents: By a vote of 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment that sought to authorize the impeachment trial of Trump to subpoena White House documents that are directly relevant to charges leveled against the president. The amendment to S Res 483 was in response to the White House’s refusal to comply with subpoenas they received last year from House impeachment investigators. In addition to shunning House requests for thousands of White House documents, the administration has disregarded House subpoenas issued to the Department of Defense, Department of State and Office of Management and Budget. Senate Democrats also introduced trial amendments to compel those agencies to respond to a new round of subpoenas, and those measures were also killed by 53-47 party-line votes.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Extending deadline for filing motions: The Senate on Wednesday killed an amendment to S Res 483 that sought to increase from two hours to about 24 hours the time allotted both sides for filing responses to initial motions in the impeachment trial. Of the 12 roll calls conducted during the trial’s opening sessions, this was the only one not decided by a 53-47 party-line vote. The tally on this roll call as 52-48, with Susan Collins, R-Maine, voting with the Democratic caucus.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray