WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Nov. 22. Congress is in Thanksgiving Day recess in the week of Nov. 25.

House

Preventing workplace violence at hospitals: By a vote of 251 for and 158 against, the House on Nov. 21 passed a bill (HR 1309) requiring the Department of Labor to issue a rule designed to reduce workplace violence at medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient clinics, where attacks occur far more frequently than in the overall workplace, according to federal statistics. The rule would also apply to social services facilities including vocational-rehabilitation and child day care services and community food and housing agencies. The bill defines workplace violence as acts or threats of forcible action that could cause physical injury of psychological trauma or stress. The bill directs the Occupational Health and Safety Agency to put the rule in operation within two years of enactment.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Faulting Democrats’ legislative priorities: By a vote of 222 for and 188 against, the House on Nov. 21 effectively killed a GOP motion to HR 1309 (above) asserting that House Democrats were wrongly “prioritizing impeachment of the president” over advancing measures to fund the Pentagon, lower prescription drug prices, secure the Southwestern border and approve the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on free trade. On this vote, the House sustained a point of order raised by Democrats that the GOP motion was not germane to the substance of the bill therefore out of order.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Stopgap appropriations: Voting 231-192, the House on Nov. 19 approved stopgap appropriations (HR 3055) to fund the government at fiscal 2019 levels between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20, giving negotiators more time to seek agreement on a regular, full-year budget for fiscal 2020, which began about seven weeks ago. One sticking point is President Donald Trump’s request, opposed by Democrats, for $9 billion in Department of Homeland Security funding for a border wall. Along with averting a government shutdown, the bill adds money to ensure a “fair and accurate” 2020 census, respond to an Ebola-virus outbreak in Africa and fund a 3.1% military pay raise that took effect Oct. 1. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

Stopgap funding: By a vote of 74 for and 20 against, the Senate on Nov. 21 joined the House (above) in passing a bill (HR 3055) that would fund agencies on a stopgap basis from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. In addition to its funding authority, the bill keeps the Export-Import Bank in operation until Dec. 20 and extends until March 15 certain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act anti-terrorism provisions that otherwise would expire Dec. 15.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Shifting $12 billion to infrastructure projects: Voting 73 for and 20 against, the Senate on Nov. 21 tabled (killed) an amendment to HR 3055 (above) that sought to cut 1% from fiscal 2019 agency budgets and allocate the $12 billion savings to road, bridge and water projects funded by the Highway Trust Fund and Environmental Protection Agency. The across-the-board cut would be imposed retroactively on all domestic, military and foreign-affairs accounts on the discretionary-spending side of the federal budget. A yes vote was in opposition to the amendment.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray