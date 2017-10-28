Here’s how Washington’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week that ended Friday.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues in the week that ended Friday.

House

Budget: By a vote of 216 to 212, the House on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a 10-year fiscal blueprint (H Con Res 71) that would set the stage for later action on corporate and individual tax cuts increasing budget deficits by up to $1.5 trillion. The largely nonbinding budget plan for fiscal 2018-27 calls for cutting entitlement and discretionary spending by $5.8 trillion and sets ground rules that would allow the Senate to pass a tax-overhaul bill by a simple-majority vote. The measure also clears the way for opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, for ending the deduction for state and local income taxes and for lowering contribution limits for 401(k) retirement accounts.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn.

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia.

Settlement requirements: By a vote of 238 to 183, the House on Tuesday approved a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 732) that would prevent the Justice Department from entering into or enforcing settlement agreements that require corporate defendants in civil actions brought by the government to donate to third parties in addition to paying fines and making restitution to direct victims of their alleged misconduct. Backers said such donations circumvent congressional authority to direct the use of federal funds and can be politicized to direct money to favored groups. Opponents of the bill said such settlements provide essential relief to parties who have suffered collateral damage because of the defendant’s actions.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler; Newhouse; McMorris Rodgers; Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene; Larsen; Kilmer; Jayapal; Smith; Heck.

Tainted water: By a vote of 191 to 229, the House on Tuesday refused to exempt from HR 732 (above) settlements with corporate defendants alleged to have increased the amount of lead in public drinking water. Under the Democratic-sponsored amendment, such settlements could be used, in part, to remedy the indirect harm inflicted by leaded drinking water on public health and infrastructure in certain communities. Debate focused on the lead contamination of drinking water in Flint, Michigan, in recent years.

Voting yes: DelBene; Larsen; Kilmer; Jayapal; Smith; Heck.

Voting no: Herrera Beutler; Newhouse; McMorris Rodgers; Reichert.

Senate

Consumer protection: By a vote of 51 to 50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the deciding vote, the Senate on Tuesday approved nullification of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that would expand the ability of customers to sue financial institutions. Set to take effect in March, the rule sought to allow aggrieved individuals to band together in class-action lawsuits against credit-card issuers, banks, payday lenders and other retail-financial firms. The use of arbitration clauses to bar participation in class actions would be barred. Consumers entering into contracts with financial firms are now often required to agree to use mandatory arbitration to resolve disputes, thus signing away the option of pursuing claims in court. Mandatory arbitration is conducted by company-approved mediators under rules that limit discovery, bar disclosure of the outcome and ban meaningful appeals.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None