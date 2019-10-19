WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 18.

House

Condemning troop withdrawal: Voting 354-60, the House on Oct. 16 adopted a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to abruptly remove U.S. troops from Syria. The measure also called on Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to halt his country’s attacks on Kurdish forces that began after American forces stood down in northeastern Syria following Trump’s Oct. 6 phone call with Erdogan. The measure (HJ Res 77) was backed by all 225 Democrats who voted and 129 of the 189 Republicans who voted. Four members answered “present,” which indicates they participated in the roll call without taking a stand. They are Republicans Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Jody Hice of Georgia and Chip Roy of Texas and independent Justin Amash of Michigan. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Keeping track of jobs sent abroad: The House on Oct. 18 passed, 226-184, a bill that would require publicly traded companies to annually report to the Securities and Exchange Commission the number of people they employ in each foreign country, each U.S. territory and each of the 50 states. The geographical breakdowns would enable investors and consumers to assess the extent to which American corporations are exporting jobs and relocating employees within the United States. In part, this would enable the public to determine the extent to which domestic layoffs are attributable to outsourcing. A yes vote was to send HR 3624 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

Restoring Obama-era `Clean Power Plan’: Voting 41-53, the Senate on Oct. 17 defeated a Democratic bid to restore the Obama administration’s “Clean Power Plan” for reducing carbon emissions by coal- and natural gas-fired electricity-generating plants. These facilities produce one-third of greenhouse-gas discharges in the United States. President Trump in March 2017 ordered a rollback of the previous administration’s multipronged federal-state plan for addressing global warming caused by power plants. On this vote, the Senate defeated a measure (SJ Res 53) that sought to kill an Environmental Protection Agency rule putting his directive into effect. A yes vote was to block a new rule by the Trump administration to repeal the plan.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Affirming border emergency: By a vote of 53 for and 36 against, the Senate on Oct. 17 failed to override President Trump’s veto of a measure (SJ Res 54) that would nullify a national emergency he declared on the southwest border over immigration concerns. The vote affirmed the Feb. 15 emergency declaration, which he has used as authority for diverting $3.6 billion appropriated for military construction at bases domestically and overseas to a nonmilitary account for building 175 miles of border barriers. Override forces needed a two-thirds majority of senators voting to prevail. A yes vote was to override the veto. (SJ Res 54)

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: In the week of Oct. 21, the House will take up bills to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections and the infusion of Russian “dark money” into American campaigns. The Senate will debate fiscal 2020 appropriations during the week.