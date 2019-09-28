WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 27. Congress is in recess until the week of Oct. 14.

House

Nullifying Trump border emergency: By a vote of 236 for and 174 against, the House on Sept. 27 adopted a measure (SJ Res 54) that would nullify a national emergency President Trump declared on the southwest border over immigration concerns. The president has used the Feb. 15 declaration as authority for diverting $3.6 billion appropriated for military construction at bases domestically and overseas to a nonmilitary account for building 175 miles of border barriers. If the president vetoes the measure as he is expected to do, two-thirds majority votes in both chambers would be required for an override.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside

Medical screening of undocumented immigrants: By a vote of 230 for and 184 against, the House on Sept. 26 passed a bill (HR 3525) that would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to conduct medical screenings within 12 hours of undocumented immigrants apprehended on the southwest border and establish an electronic database that all relevant Department of Homeland Security departments could use to track their medical histories. These requirements do not apply to migrants legally seeking U.S. asylum at ports of entry because their medical care is mainly handled by other agencies. Under this bill, vulnerable groups including children would receive priority care, and pediatric medical experts would be assigned to each of the nine CBP sectors in the southwest.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Giving health-records preference to veterans: By a vote of 202 for and 213 against, the House on Sept. 26 defeated a Republican motion that sought to give veterans preferred access to an electronic health-records system that would be established by HR 3525 (above) in the Department of Homeland Security for tracking medical histories of newly arrived undocumented immigrants, particularly children and those with serious illnesses.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Opening federal banking system to marijuana firms: By a vote of 321 for and 103 against, the House on Sept. 25 passed a bill (HR 1595) that would permit cannabis-related businesses to use federally regulated banks and credit unions in states where marijuana usage has been legalized. Marijuana, a product of cannabis, is a prohibited substance under federal law but allowed for recreational or medicinal use in a majority of the states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. Cannabis-related firms usually are forced to deal in cash because the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration prohibit financial institutions from accepting their deposits. The bill also would allow the industrial hemp industry and firms that support cannabis-based businesses to use the federal banking system without fear of reprisal.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Senate

Nullifying Trump border emergency: By a vote of 54 for and 41 against, the Senate on Sept. 25 sent the House a measure (SJ Res 54) that would nullify a national emergency President Trump declared Feb. 15 on the U.S.-Mexico border (see House issue above) as a backdoor means of obtaining funds for wall construction that Congress has declined to appropriate. The president has used the emergency declaration to divert $3.6 billion from military-construction projects to his wall project.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Eugene Scalia, secretary of labor: By a vote of 53 for and 44 against, the Senate on Sept. 26 confirmed Eugene Scalia to be secretary of the Department of Labor. Scalia, the son of deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has been employed at a Washington, D.C., law firm with a specialty of representing corporations in labor-management disputes. Backers said he occasionally took the side of unions while serving as the department’s chief attorney under President George W. Bush.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Congress is in recess until the week of Oct. 14.