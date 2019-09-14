WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 13:

House

Drilling ban in Arctic Wildlife Refuge: By a vote of 225 for and 193 against, the House on Sept. 12 passed a bill (HR 1146) that would prohibit oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) on Alaska’s North Slope. This would repeal a mandate in the Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut law that would open the refuge’s pristine coastal plain to energy development. The plain accounts for 1.5 million of ANWR’s 19.3 acres. The area where drilling would be centered consists of a 2,000-acre footprint plus thousands of adjacent acres to accommodate roads, gravel pits, housing and other support facilities. A Department of the Interior plan to start offering leases this year faces court challenges.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Arctic drilling, Russian energy: By a vote of 189 for and 229 against, the House on Sept. 12 defeated a Republican motion that sought to prevent HR 1146 (above) from taking effect unless President Trump certifies it would not result in a net increase of American oil and natural gas imports from Russia.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen , Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith , Heck

Drilling ban in eastern Gulf of Mexico: Voting 248-180, the House on Sept. 11 passed a bill to permanently prohibit the federal government from awarding leases for oil and gas drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This would replace a temporary moratorium slated to expire June 30, 2022. The protected waters extend at least 125 miles from the Florida coastline and include a 122,000-square-mile military testing range stretching from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys. A yes vote was to pass HR 205.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen , Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith , Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Drilling ban off Atlantic, Pacific Coasts: By a vote of 238 for and 189 against, the House on Sept. 11 passed a bill (HR 1941) would prohibit the federal government from awarding leases for oil and gas development at least through 2024 in the Outer Continental Shelf off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The OCS typically begins three-to-nine nautical miles from the U.S. shoreline and reaches outward for at least 200 nautical miles. The bill would thwart Trump administration plans to open certain OCS areas along both coasts to oil and gas exploration as part of a five-year federal energy plan now in the works.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen , Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith , Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Offshore drilling, gasoline prices: By a vote of 194 for and 233 against, the House on Sept. 11 defeated a Republican motion to prevent a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling (HR 1941, above) from taking effect without presidential certification that it would not contribute to an increase in the national average price of gasoline.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen , Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith , Heck

Senate

Michelle Bowman, Fed Board Member: By a vote of 60 for and 31 against, the Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed Michelle Bowman to a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors starting Feb. 1, 2020. Until then, she will continue to fill an unexpired term on the board. Bowman was the top banking regulator in Kansas and a community bank executive before joining the Fed in November 2018. She held posts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security in the George W. Bush administration.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD The House in the week of Sept. 16 will take up a bill to eliminate mandatory arbitration in employment, consumer and civil rights litigation, while the Senate will debate judicial and executive-branch nominations.