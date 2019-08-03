WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Aug. 2. The House was in recess. The House and Senate are in recess until the week of Sept. 9.

Approving two-year budget deal: Voting 67-28, the Senate on Aug. 1 approved a two-year budget deal (HR 3877) that would allow Pentagon and nonmilitary spending to increase by $320 billion over current levels while suspending the statutory borrowing limit until July 31, 2021, to prevent default on the $22 trillion national debt. The bill addresses the nearly 30 percent of the $4.6 trillion federal budget comprised of discretionary spending, leaving untouched the approximately 70 percent allocated to mandatory programs including Medicare, Social Security and veterans benefits and ruling out tax increases as a means of curbing federal debt. The bill caps discretionary spending at $1.375 trillion for each of fiscal 2020 and 2021 while anticipating annual deficits approaching $1 trillion and interest payments on the national debt likely to top $400 billion annually. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Blocking increase in national debt: Voting 23-70, the Senate on Aug. 1 defeated an amendment to HR 3877 (above) that sought to delay any suspension of the statutory debt limit until after Congress has imposed fiscal discipline in three areas — the Senate and House would have to enact major spending cuts, restore spending caps that the underlying bill removes and, thirdly, send the states a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced federal budget. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who sponsored the amendment, said “shame on the politicians who have campaigned as conservatives but who have governed as big spenders.” None of the 70 senators who voted against the proposal spoke against it.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Upholding Trump veto of Saudi arms measure: Voting 4540, the Senate on July 29 failed to override President Trump’s veto of a measure (SJ Res 36) that would prohibit the sale of billions of dollars in U.S. arms — mainly laser-guided bombs — to Saudi Arabia and its allies for use against Iranian-backed forces in Yemen. Critics needed a two-thirds majority of senators present and voting to defeat the veto. This marked Trump’s second successful veto of congressional attempts to check the administration’s expanding military alliance with Saudi Arabia. With the other veto, he turned back a measure that would end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war unless it receives congressional authorization under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. A yes vote was to override Trump’s latest veto.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Confirming Kelly Craft as United Nations ambassador: Voting 56-34, the Senate on July 31 confirmed Kelly Craft as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Craft has been U.S. ambassador to Canada since October 2017 and was an alternate delegate to the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration. She received her appointment to Ottawa after her husband, Joe Craft, a Kentucky-based coal producer, contributed more than $1 million to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Republicans praised Craft’s work in Canada on matters including a trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. But Democrats faulted her for having spent 357 days away from Canada while ambassador and for allowing her husband to take part in meetings on energy and environmental policies. They also criticized Craft for doubting the science validating global warming and climate-change. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray