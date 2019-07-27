WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending July 26:

House

Requiring humane treatment of migrants: By a vote of 233 for and 195 against, the House on July 24 passed a bill (HR 3239) setting minimal standards for the government’s treatment of migrants in its custody. The bill would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to conduct medical screenings of migrants within 12 hours of their detention, or three hours for children, the disabled and pregnant women, and provide health care as warranted. In addition, CBP would have to provide appropriate hygienic care, including access to toilets, regular showers and drinking water, and adequate clothing, bedding and incarceration space. The bill also would require CBP to enlist child welfare and health-care professionals for dealing with unaccompanied children and to provide interpreters, chaperones and mental-health care as warranted. The bill directs the Department of Homeland Security inspector general to conduct unannounced inspections at ports of entry, border patrol posts and detention facilities, and report its findings to Congress

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Granting temporary legal status to Venezuelan migrants: By a vote of 272 for and 158 against, the House on July 25 passed a bill (HR 549) conferring Temporary Protected Status on as many as 200,000 Venezuelan citizens who have taken refuge in the United States from domestic turmoil in their country. The Department of Homeland Security occasionally grants TPS to migrants from countries beset by war or natural disasters. After paying a $360 fee, recipients acquire legal U.S. residency for 18 months and can apply for work permits and Social Security numbers.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Newhouse

Approving two-year budget deal: By a vote of 284 for and 149 against, the House on July 25 approved a two-year budget deal (HR 3877) that would raise the national debt ceiling to accommodate additional deficit spending through July 31, 2021. The bill would allow military spending to increase by $46.5 billion and discretionary nonmilitary spending by $56.5 billion over fiscal 2019 levels. In addition, the bill prohibits tax increases but makes slight entitlement cuts over two years to partially offset rising red ink.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

Confirming Mark Esper as secretary of defense: By a vote of 90 for and eight against, the Senate on July 23 confirmed Mark T. Esper as the 27th secretary of defense since the office was established in 1947. He becomes the first confirmed defense secretary since James Mattis resigned in December 2018. Esper, 55, joined the administration in 2017 as secretary of the Army, and before that he was a lobbyist for the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon. He was an infantry officer with the 101st Airborne Division during the Gulf War in 1990-91 and served as chief of staff to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, from 1996-98. He was a deputy assistant secretary of defense in the George W. Bush administration.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Confirming Gen. Mark Milley as Joint Chiefs chairman: By a vote of 89 for and one against, the Senate on July 25 confirmed Army Gen. Mark Milley to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in September, replacing Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford as the nation’s top leader in uniform. Milley has been an infantry officer and commander of Special Forces units in a career that has included service in the Iraq War and a multinational mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina to implement the Dayton Accords peace agreement. The negative vote was cast by Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate in the week of July 29 will vote on a bill setting military and domestic spending levels through September 2021 and raising the national debt limit through July 2021. The House is in recess until the week of Sept. 9.