WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending June 28. Congress is in Fourth of July recess until the week of July 6.

House

Protecting election security: The House on June 27 passed, 225-184, a Democratic bill (HR 2722) that would authorize a $600 million, multiyear program to bolster state and local voting systems against attacks by adversaries including Russia. In return for federal grants, authorities would be required to start converting vulnerable, aging electronic voting machines to ones using paper ballots, which could be verified by voters on the spot and audited by election officials. The bill requires voting infrastructure to be manufactured in the United States and sold from a list of vendors certified by the Department of Homeland Security and Election Assistance Commission. In addition, the bill would prohibit internet connectivity to devices on which votes are marked or tabulated, and it would allocate $175 million to states and localities every two years for maintaining their electoral systems. A yes vote was to pass HR 2722.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Ballot drop-off laws: Voting 189-220, the House on June 27 defeated a Republican motion to HR 2722 (above) targeting state ballot drop-off laws, which allow homebound voters to designate a helper to personally deliver their absentee ballot to election officials. The motion required a state’s chief election officer to inform the Federal Election Commission whenever a foreign national is chosen as the helper. Backers called this an anti-fraud measure, while critics said it was voter suppression. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

$4.5 Billion for Southwest border: The House on June 25 approved, 230-195, a $4.5 billion emergency package to address an immigration influx and humanitarian crisis on the southwest border involving hundreds of thousands of migrants who have arrived in the United States in recent months, mainly from Central America. Drafted by Democrats, the bill excluded funding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies for dealing with individuals seeking asylum in the United States. But the House later shelved this measure and, instead, sent President Trump a Senate-passed version of HR 3401 (below) that funded both humanitarian needs and his immigration-enforcement policies. This version of the bill allocated about $3 billion for shelter, food, medical care and other services for unaccompanied migrant children held in Department of Health and Human Services custody. In addition, the bill provided about $1 billion to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for dealing with the detention, care and processing of individuals applying for asylum under federal and international law. The bill would require stricter oversight of private firms operating detention centers, allow members of Congress to conduct unannounced inspections of holding facilities and require Congress to be notified within 24 hours when a migrant child dies in federal custody. In addition, the bill would provide $200 million to develop more orderly and humane procedures for overseeing migrant families and unaccompanied children, enlisting the help of nonprofit organizations in the effort. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

$383 Billion spending package: Voting 227-194, the House on June 25 approved a $383.3 billion package consisting of five of the 12 appropriations bills that will fund the government in fiscal 2020, which starts Oct. 1. In part, the bill (HR 3055) provides $80.4 billion for veterans health care; $50.1 billion for the Department of Housing and Urban Development; $32 billion for the Department of Justice including $9.46 billion for FBI salaries and expenses; $22.3 billion for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; $17.7 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration; $16.4 billion for the Department of Commerce including $8.45 billion for the Census Bureau and $9.5 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency. Addressing gun violence, the bill fully funds the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System while providing $80 million in grants to help states supply data to the system; $125 million to fund the STOP School Violence Act; $100 million for youth-mentoring programs and $20 million for police programs in active-shooter training. A yes vote was to pass HR 3055.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Hiring more immigration judges: Voting 201-220, the House on June 25 defeated a Republican motion to add $75 million to HR 3055 (above) for hiring more immigration judges and expanding courtroom capacity using funds to be taken from the 2020 census budget. The underlying bill already provided $110 million over 2019 levels to address a backlog of 800,000 immigration cases, many of which involve asylum-seekers from Central America or persons who have overstayed their visas or entered the United States illegally. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Senate

$4.5 billion for Southwest border: Voting 84-8, the Senate on June 26 approved $4.5 billion in emergency appropriations to help agencies cope with an influx of migrants seeking asylum on the southwest border. The bill included funding of enforcement measures along with humanitarian aid directed largely at unaccompanied children. A yes vote was to send HR 3401 to the House.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

$750 billion for military: Voting 86-8, the Senate on June 27 approved a $750 billion military budget for fiscal 2020 that includes $75.9 billion for combat overseas and $57 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care. The bill (S 1790) would establish a United States Space Force within the Air Force; set a 3.1 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel; authorize $10 billion for procuring 94 fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter aircraft; expand and modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal; fund programs for military victims of sexual assault and replace $3.6 billion President Trump diverted from military accounts to wall construction. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray