WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Friday.

House

Census citizenship question: By a vote of 192 for and 240 against, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican effort to pay for the Trump administration’s proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The amendment was offered to a $690.4 billion spending package, HR 3055, for fiscal 2020 that remained in debate at week’s end. The Supreme Court is weighing the constitutionality of a citizenship question, which Democrats say is a partisan tactic to deter undocumented immigrants from taking part in the census. Under the Constitution, the decennial census is required to count all persons living in the United States. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP amendment.

Voting yes: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas

$982.8 billion spending package: By a vote of 226 for and 203 against, the House on Wednesday approved a $982.8 billion package consisting of four of the 12 appropriations bills that will fund government operations in fiscal 2020, which starts Oct. 1. The bill, HR 2740, funds a $690.2 billion Pentagon budget while repealing the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force and prohibiting the diversion of military funds to wall construction on the southeast border. In addition, the bill would provide $17.2 billion for operating the State Department and $24 billion in bilateral foreign aid, including $3.3 billion for Israel, $1.52 billion for Jordan, $1.4 billion for Egypt and $445.7 million for Ukraine. The bill also would appropriate $42.2 billion for K-12 education programs; $41.1 billion for the National Institutes of Health; $13.3 billion for the Department of Labor; $4 billion for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and $495 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, among hundreds of other outlays. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

Warrantless collection of Americans’ communications: By a vote of 175 for and 253 against, the House on Tuesday defeated an amendment to HR 2740 aimed at restricting intelligence agencies’ use of the billions of telecommunications involving Americans inadvertently collected as part of warrantless surveillance of foreign targets under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The amendment sought to withhold funding to administer Section 702 next fiscal year unless the government takes additional steps to prevent violations of Americans’ Fourth Amendment privacy rights. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Rodgers, Jayapal, Smith

Voting no: Newhouse, Kilmer, Schrier, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

U.S. funding to combat global warming: By a vote of 174 for and 251 against, the House on Tuesday defeated an amendment to prohibit U.S. funding in HR 2740 to support the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. With 195 signatory nations including the United States, the convention, or treaty, is the governing authority for a series of international efforts to slow the rate of global warming. For example, it ushered in the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, the Paris Agreement in 2015 and, in 2010, the goal among nations to limit global temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial (about 1850) levels. A yes vote was to withhold U.S. support of international efforts to slow global warming.

Voting yes: Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

senate

Blocking arms to Saudi Arabia: By a vote of 53 for and 45 against, the Senate on Thursday adopted a measure, SJ Res 36, that would disapprove of billions of dollars in planned and ongoing U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East for use in a Saudi-led war against Iranian-backed forces in Yemen. Congress voted this year to end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war, but President Donald Trump successfully vetoed the measure. A yes vote was to block the arms sales.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D