WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington’s senators voted on major issues in the week ending Oct. 20. The House was in recess.

Budget plan: By a vote of 51 for and 49 against, the Senate on Oct. 19 adopted a 10-year budget blueprint (H Con Res 71) that would pave the way for later action on corporate and individual tax cuts increasing budget deficits by up to $1.5 trillion. The Senate version of the fiscal 2018 budget resolution also calls for cutting entitlement and discretionary spending by $5.8 trillion and sets ground rules that would allow the Senate to pass a tax-overhaul bill by a simple-majority vote. The measure also expedites action to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling and end the deduction for state and local income taxes.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Restoring $473 billion for Medicare: The Senate rejected, 47-51, a Democratic bid to prevent $473 billion in Medicare cuts endorsed by Republicans in their 10-year budget plan (H Con Res 71, above) as part of a major scaling back of entitlement programs. The cost of the amendment would be offset with increased revenue from changes in unspecified tax provisions. A yes vote opposed Medicare cuts.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Ending state and local tax deduction: The Senate adopted, 52-47, a GOP amendment to H Con Res 71 (above) setting the stage for later action to end or limit the deductibility of state and local taxes on itemized federal returns and use the resulting additional revenue to help offset the cost of tax cuts. A yes vote was to endorse GOP plans to end or scale back the deduction.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Restoring $1 trillion for Medicaid: The Senate defeated, 47-51, a Democratic bid to restore $1 trillion in Medicaid spending that the Republican-drafted budget plan (H Con Res 71, above) proposes to cut over 10 years. The cost of the amendment would be offset by an equal amount of additional taxes paid by the top 1 percent of U.S. taxpayers. A yes vote was in opposition to the GOP’s scaling back of Medicaid.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Advance notice of budget impacts: The Senate refused, 48-51, to strip H Con Res 71 (above) of its waiver of a requirement that Congressional Budget Office “scores” of bills’ fiscal impacts be published at least 28 hours before the start of debate. A yes vote was to retain the transparency rule.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Callista Gingrich, envoy to Vatican: The Senate confirmed, 70-23, Callista Gingrich, 51, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, a sovereign entity in Rome that is the world’s smallest country. A yes vote was to confirm Gingrich.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate may take up a hurricane and wildfire disaster-aid bill in the week of Oct. 23, while the House schedule was to be announced.