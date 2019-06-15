WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending June 14.

House

Seeking courts’ help to enforce subpoenas: By a vote of 229 for and 191 against, the House on June 11 adopted a resolution (H Res 430) authorizing its committees to ask federal courts to enforce committee subpoenas for documents and testimony from the Trump administration and its current and former officials. The action came in response to the administration’s refusals to comply with House Democrats’ requests for information and witness appearances in more than a dozen areas of inquiry, including Russian interference in U.S. elections, the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census, an administration-backed lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act and the separation of immigrant families on the southwest border. Democrats say the subpoenas embody Congress’ constitutional duty to oversee the executive branch, while President Donald Trump has cited executive privilege to block testimony of his current and former advisers and thwart legislative-branch scrutiny.

On a related track, the Judiciary Committee on May 8 approved civil contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General William Barr for not complying with its subpoena for the entire unredacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and underlying materials. The full House has delayed a vote on citing Barr pending the outcome of negotiations to obtain his voluntary cooperation.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Not voting: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas

Educating the public about vaccines: The House on June 12 voted, 341 for and 83 against, to increase spending by $5 million next fiscal year on a government program to educate the public about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. The amendment was intended to combat misinformation being spread about vaccinations on social media. The vote occurred during debate on a bill (HR 2740) appropriating $99.4 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services in fiscal 2020 that remained in debate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

“Conscience rule” for denying health care: By a vote of 192 for and 230 against, the House on June 12 refused to uphold a proposed Trump administration rule under which doctors and workers at hospitals, clinics and other health facilities could deny care to patients that conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs. Scheduled to take effect July 22, the so-called “conscience rule” would override existing laws and policies that strike a balance between protecting the religious convictions of providers and delivering care in areas including reproductive services. On this vote, the House defeated a GOP-sponsored attempt to fund the rule as part of HR 2740.

Voting yes: Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

Fetal tissue research: The House on June 13 voted, 225 for and 193 against, to block funding to implement a newly announced clampdown by the Trump administration on federal support of fetal tissue research. The vote occurred during debate on HR 2740. In part, the policy would prohibit National Institutes of Health scientists from conducting such research while subjecting academic scientists to an additional layer of ethics and bureaucratic review when they apply for NIH research grants. Under a 1993 law, the NIH last year funded more than 150 projects by university scientists using fetal tissue donated after elective abortions to pursue treatments and cures for diseases including Alzheimer’s, ALS and Parkinson’s.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

Reporting migrant children’s deaths: By a vote of 355 for and 68 against, the House on June 13 adopted an amendment to HR 2740 (above) requiring the Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Health and Human Services to promptly inform Congress and the public when migrant children die while in the custody of U.S. immigration officials.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

Senate

$300 million arms transfer to Bahrain: By a vote of 43 for and 56 against, the Senate on June 13 turned back a measure (SJ Res 20) that sought to block the administration’s planned sale of $300 million in U.S. arms to Bahrain. The package consists mainly of surface-to-surface missiles and mobile rocket launching units along with American technical support. Bahrain, which belongs to a Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen, is host to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. Backers called this a proxy vote against American involvement in Yemen’s civil war, while advocates of the arms sale it would benefit a key U.S. ally in the Middle East.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D