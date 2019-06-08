WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending June 7.

House

Legal status for ‘Dreamers’: By a vote of 237 for and 187 against, the House on June 4 passed a Democratic bill (HR 6) that would grant permanent legal status and a path to citizenship to as many as 2.1 million “dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children and face potential deportation under a Trump administration directive now on hold. The bill would grant relief to undocumented immigrants who were younger than 18 when they entered the United States; have been continuously present in the United States for at least four years; have clean law enforcement records; have received a high school or equivalent degree; and have met other conditions. In addition, the bill would provide the same deportation protection and citizenship path to a few hundred thousand immigrants who have been allowed to remain in the United States in recent decades for humanitarian reasons. They are 3,600 Liberians shielded by “deferred enforced departure status” and 300,000 immigrants from countries including El Salvador, Nicaragua and Haiti receiving “temporary protected status.” Federal courts have stayed administration efforts to designate these individuals for deportation. President Trump on Sept. 5, 2017, revoked former President Barack Obama’s executive order known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which temporarily shielded dreamers from potential deportation and gave them the right to work legally. Trump allowed Congress six months to either to write protections into law or stand aside as removals go forward. He said he would work with Democratic lawmakers to enact legislation safeguarding dreamers, but set terms they would not accept. A yes vote was to pass HR 6 over Republican arguments it was “amnesty.”

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Not voting: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas

Prohibitions on immigrant gang members: By a vote of 202 for and 221 against, the House on June 4 defeated a Republican motion that sought to make it more difficult for members of criminal gangs to use HR 6 (above) as a subterfuge for unlawfully gaining legal status. Democrats said the bill already has safeguards to prohibit undocumented immigrants who are a threat to national security, including gang members, from obtaining green cards and path to citizenship, A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

$19.1 billion disaster aid: By a vote of 354 for and 58 against, the House on June 3 approved $19.1 billion in disaster aid to homeowners, farmers, businesses, local governments and other entities in more than 40 states and territories struck by natural disasters such as wildfires, flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes in recent years. In part, the bill provides $1.4 billion to Puerto Rico, including $600 million in food assistance, along with aid to repair storm damage at military bases and funding to mitigate the impact of future disasters in and near cities such as Houston. A yes vote was to send HR 2157 to President Trump.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Herrera Beutler

Senate

Social security commissioner: By a vote of 77 for and 16 against, the Senate on June 4 confirmed Andrew M. Saul, 72, a partner in a New York City-based family investment firm, for a six-year term as commissioner of Social Security. During the George W. Bush administration, Saul was chairman of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which oversees retirement plans for several million active and retired civil servants and military personnel. Saul also served as vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York, and he has been a Republican Party fundraiser and congressional candidate. He drew Democratic opposition, in part, because of his refusal to take a stand on escalating labor-management disputes that he will encounter at the Social Security Administration.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D

Voting no: Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will vote in the week of June 10 on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress, while the Senate will consider a measure blocking arms sales to Bahrain and Qatar.