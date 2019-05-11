WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Heath-care coverage standards: The House on Thursday voted, 230 for and 183 against, to prohibit states from offering in their health-insurance exchanges diluted versions of the coverage required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The bill, HR 986, would prohibit the Trump administration from granting waivers allowing states to offer short-term policies that omit or weaken ACA requirements. The law’s standards are intended to guarantee coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions while requiring ACA policies to cover “essential health benefits,” including pediatric care, mental-health and substance-abuse treatments, emergency care, outpatient services and maternity care. Backers of the administration’s waiver policy said it gives states flexibility to develop lower-priced coverage alternatives. Critics call such policies “junk insurance” that would eventually bring down the ACA-required coverage by siphoning off healthy and younger policyholders. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Democratic stance on preexisting conditions: The House, voting 302 for and 117 against, on Thursday adopted a Democratic-sponsored amendment to HR 986 that would prohibit the Trump administration from granting ACA waivers that would result in state-run exchanges raising the cost of comprehensive coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions, thereby imperiling the coverage. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Republican stance on preexisting conditions: The House, voting 182 for and 231 against, on Thursday defeated a Republican motion to HR 986 asserting that neither current law nor Trump administration policies would allow state-run insurance exchanges to sell policies under the ACA that weaken protections for those with preexisting conditions. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Rodgers

$19.1 billion disaster relief: The House, voting 257 for and 150 against, on Friday passed a bill, HR 2157, that would provide $19.1 billion to homeowners, businesses, farmers, local governments and other entities ravaged by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, mudslides, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons in the United States and its territories including Puerto Rico in recent years. The bill drew GOP opposition because it omits $4.5 billion sought by the administration in security funding and humanitarian aid on the southern border. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Rodgers

Added funding for border children: The House, voting 189 for and 215 against, on Friday defeated a Republican motion to add $2.88 billion to HR 2157 for programs to care for more unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the United States at the southern border. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

SENATE

Revival of Export-Import Bank: The Senate, voting 79 for and 17 against, on Tuesday confirmed Kimberly A. Reed as president of the Export-Import Bank. A federal entity, the bank finances the sale of U.S. goods and services abroad when conventional credit is difficult to obtain because of high political or commercial risks. The bank has been sidelined for nearly four years by congressional conservatives who see it as an instrument of corporate welfare in the service of manufacturers like Boeing, General Electric, John Deere and Caterpillar. By confirming Reed and two other Ex-Im directors, the Senate gave the bank the quorum it needs to once again approve deals of more than $10 million. Reed worked most recently as head of the International Food Information Council Foundation. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D