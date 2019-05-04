WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending May 3.

HOUSE

Keeping America in climate pact: The House on May 2 voted, 231 for and 190 against, to continue U.S. participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change. The bill (HR 9) would deny funding to carry out President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the United States from the global pact in November 2020. The bill also requires the administration to develop a plan for achieving voluntary carbon-reduction goals to which America subscribed when the Obama administration joined the agreement in 2016. Those goals would be reached primarily by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Signed by 195 nations, the Paris Agreement is designed to limit the increase in the average global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial (about 1850) levels. Each participant is responsible on a voluntary basis to meet emissions targets it negotiates with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The United States is the only signee nation to have disavowed the agreement. A yes vote was to send HR 9 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Republican bid to preserve U.S. jobs: The House on May 2 defeated, 206-214, a GOP bid to prevent HR 9 (above) from taking effect until President Donald Trump certifies it would not result in a net loss of U.S. jobs to China. Republicans said U.S. participation in the Paris accord would ravage fossil-fuel industries, while Democrats said carbon-related job losses would be more than offset by gains in clean-energy employment. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Treaty status for Paris pact: Voting 189-234, the House on May 2 defeated an amendment to HR 9 (above) that sought to end U.S. participation in the Paris Agreement by reclassifying it as a treaty that would need ratification by a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Amendment foes said the pact is only a subsidiary agreement to a United Nations climate-change treaty the Senate ratified in October 1992. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

SENATE

Upholding Trump veto over war powers: Voting 53-45, the Senate on May 2 failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a measure ending American military involvement in Yemen’s civil war unless Congress approves the action. This derailed what would have been Congress’s first use of the 1973 War Powers Resolution to stop a military deployment it has not authorized. A yes vote was to override Trump’s veto of SJ Res 7.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will take up a health-care bill focused on pre-existing conditions in the week of May 6, while the Senate will hold confirmation votes on judicial and executive-branch nominations.