WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending Feb. 8.

House

Daycare at veterans hospitals, clinics: Voting 400-9, the House on Feb. 8 passed a bill (HR 840) that would establish a nationwide system of day care centers at veterans hospitals, clinics and psychological and social counseling facilities. This would expand and make permanent a pilot program under which full-time caretakers can place their children for supervision while they receive treatment elsewhere on the premises. The bill is tailored to veterans who need intensive physical or mental care and would miss appointments without the availability of on-site care for their children. A yes vote was to send HR 840 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: None

Criminality on day care staff: Voting 200-214, the House on Feb. 8 defeated a Republican motion addressing language in HR 840 (above) that would prohibit Department of Veterans Affairs contracts with child care providers that employ individuals convicted of serious offenses including sex crimes, drug felonies and violent crimes. The motion sought to expand the prohibition to cover contractors with employees who have been charged with but not yet convicted of the specified crimes. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers, Schrier

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

U.S. support of Israel, Jordan: By a vote of 77 for and 23 against, the Senate on Feb. 5 passed a bill (S 1) that would rebuke President Trump over his planned troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan; authorize $3.3 billion annually in U.S. military aid to Israel over 10 years; expand economic sanctions on the Assad regime in Syria; require a probe of money laundering by the Syrian central bank; authorize military and humanitarian aid to Jordan and support Jordan’s efforts to secure its borders and care for hundreds of thousands of refugees. In addition, the bill would give a federal stamp of approval to so-called anti-BDS laws enacted by state and local governments. Those laws deny contracts and other benefits to companies or individuals that support boycott, divestiture or sanctions against Israel in response to its treatment of Palestinians. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: In the week of Feb. 11, both chambers are expected to vote on a government- funding conference report that would avert a shutdown of agencies on Feb. 16. The Senate will resume debate on a public-lands bill.