WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending Feb. 1:

House

Advisory statement on government shutdowns: Voting 249-163, the House on Jan. 30 failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to adopt a nonbinding resolution (HJ Res 79) that denounced the recent government shutdown and called upon political leaders to stop using shutdowns as a negotiating strategy. Sponsored by Democrats, the measure was backed by all 228 Democrats who voted and opposed by 163 of the 184 Republicans who voted. Some Republicans called it an unfair swipe at President Donald Trump. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

2.6 percent pay raise for civil servants: The House on Jan. 30 authorized, 259- 161, a 2.6 percent pay raise for federal civilian employees in 2019, matching the increase for military personnel in 2019. The bill would effectively nullify an order by President Trump to freeze civil servants’ pay during the budget year. A yes vote was to send HR 790 to the Senate. If the Senate goes along, the raise would be included in a 2019 appropriations bill that awaits final passage.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Rodgers

Pay denial for sexual misconduct: Voting 206-216, the House on Jan. 30 defeated a Republican bid to deny the 2.6 percent pay raise in HR 790 (above) to any federal civilian employee disciplined under law for sexual misconduct. A yes vote was to adopt the motion over Democratic protests it was a slander against civil servants.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Pay increase for IRS workers: By a vote of 243 for and 183 against, the House on Jan. 30 amended HR 790 (above) to ensure that the pay raise would apply to a category of up to 40 highly skilled provisional Internal Revenue Service employees who fill certain critical posts for terms of up to four years. The amendment was introduced after a legal opinion had cast doubt on their eligibility for the raise. The IRS is authorized to hire up to 40 of these provisional employees at any given time. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Senate

GOP rebuke of troop withdrawals: Voting 68-23, the Senate on Jan. 31 advanced an amendment by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would rebuke President Trump over his plans to withdraw large numbers of U.S. troops from Syria and possibly Afghanistan as well. Trump said we have defeated ISIS in Syria in announcing the Syrian pullout. Democrats cast nearly all of the votes against the measure, arguing it could be construed by the administration as an authorization to use military force against countries in the Middle East including Iran. The nonbinding amendment was offered to a foreign policy bill (S 1) that remained in debate. A yes vote was to advance the amendment.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will take up a measure expanding child-care services at veterans health facilities in the week of Feb. 4, while the Senate will resume debate on a bill on U.S. policies in the Middle East.