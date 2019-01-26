Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending Jan. 25.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending Jan. 25. There were no roll-call votes on the final version of the continuing resolution (HJ Res 28) that reopened the government through Feb. 15. The House and Senate approved the measure on non-record votes on Jan. 25 and President Trump signed it into law the same day, ending a 35-day government shutdown.

House

Continuing U.S. support of NATO: The House on Jan. 22 affirmed, 357-22, U.S. support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. President Trump said he might seek to remove America from the mutual-defense alliance of 29 nations in North America and Europe. NATO was formed 70 years ago as a bulwark against the former Soviet Union. Today, it seeks to counter Russian military and cyber aggression, including electoral interference in Western democracies. But Trump has called it an obsolete drain on U.S. taxpayers and military resources. A yes vote was to pass HR 676.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: None

Democratic bill to end shutdown: The House on Jan. 23 voted, 234 for and 180 against, to provide funding through Sept. 30 for eight cabinet departments and numerous agencies that have been closed since Dec. 22. The bill omitted President Trumps request for border-wall funding but provide $1.6 billion for U.S.-Mexico border security including $524.2 million for construction at points of entry and $563.4 million for hiring more immigration judges. The bill would leave the Department of Homeland Security (below) as the only department not fully funded for the remainder of fiscal 2019. A yes vote was send HR 648 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

GOP measure to pay government workers: Voting 200 for and 215 against, the House on Jan. 23 defeated a Republican-sponsored attempt to greatly reduce the scope of HR 648 (above) so that it would only fund back pay for more than 800,000 federal workers sidelined in the current government shutdown. The measure would have continued the shutdown while delivering paychecks at least through Jan. 23.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Stopgap Homeland Security funding: Voting 231 for and 180 against, the House on Jan. 24 adopted a continuing resolution (HJ Res 31) that would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 28 while providing back pay to DHS employees deprived of compensation during the government shutdown.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

SENATE

Trump plan to reopen government: Voting 50 for and 47 against, the Senate on Jan. 24 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a measure offered by President Trump and Republican leaders that would provide funding through September for closed departments and agencies. The amendment to HR 268 would appropriate $5.7 billion for building a wall on the southwest border; grant three years’ legal status to hundreds of thousands of dreamers and so-called TPS aliens mainly from Central America; impose tougher rules on residents of Central America seeking U.S. asylum; extend the Violence Against Women Act through September and approve $12.7 billion in aid for victims of natural disasters in several states and U.S. territories.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Democratic plan to reopen government: Voting 52 for and 44 against, the Senate on Jan. 24 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Democratic-sponsored amendment to HR 268 that would provide regular budgets through Feb. 8 for departments and agencies closed since Dec. 22 while disregarding President Trump’s request for border-wall funding.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray